Protect the environment in our community for the present and future — our children and grandchildren. Barry Kauffman, a distant relative, is running for Manheim Township commissioner and he plans to determine how government buildings can use solar and other energy-saving innovations. Also, he wants to reduce traffic congestion and stoppages, which increase air pollution, respiratory disease, heart disease and cancer. (See Ad Crable’s June 24, 2018, Sunday LNP article, “Why is air quality so poor here?”) These associations are based on valid medical research and are not specifically addressed in the Manheim Township codes or municipal plan or in any other municipal plans in Lancaster County.
If we care for our children and their children, we need to elect, at all levels of government, officials like Barry Kauffman who will make wise decisions to think beyond the present budget and for the future.
As the owner of the first commercial solar installation in Lancaster County, I was asked by everyone, “When will the solar pay for itself?” My response was to ask, “When does your life or auto insurance pay for itself?” The honest answer in our case at Kauffman Physical Therapy is that the solar panels paid for themselves in about eight years and, thereafter, all the electricity we made was free and compounded our short-term investment with a major payoff.
Vote for Barry Kauffman, and encourage others to lead our municipalities for future generations. Health care needs can be reduced and quality of life improved.
Tim Kauffman
Manheim Township