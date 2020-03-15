I didn’t vote for President Donald Trump, and I truly don’t understand how others can support him.

Do his supporters believe the government should increase spending for the military and reduce spending for education?

Do they believe the environment should be destroyed for the benefit of the wealthy?

Do they believe the lives of white men have more value than those of women and people of color?

Do they believe anyone should be able to buy an automatic weapon, but only those with sizable bank accounts should have access to the best health care?

Do they believe Supreme Court justices who don’t share Trump’s opinions should recuse themselves from hearing cases?

Do they believe telling lies on a daily basis and cheating on your wife with a porn star are characteristics of a good leader?

Do they believe climate scientists are idiots and there’s no such thing as global warming?

Do they believe, as Trump seems to have suggested, that the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are exaggerating the seriousness of the novel coronavirus?

Do they believe it’s right to bribe other countries to force them to investigate one’s political opponents?

Do they believe U.S. soldiers in Iraq who suffered traumatic brain injuries just had “bad headaches,” as Trump stated?

Do they believe the U.S. should dump our foreign allies and go it alone in the world?

Do they believe our country should be a theocracy?

I don’t believe any of those things. That’s why I can’t support Trump.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown