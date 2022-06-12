I am 75 years old and I need help understanding why so much evil relating to guns exists today.

When I was a young boy, I had a two-gun holster and two cap pistols, with which I and my friends played “cowboys and Indians.” I never gave a thought to trying to really kill someone. I watched TV and saw the cowboys shooting one another and never gave a thought that it was real or that I should go out and do the same.

When I was 12 years old, I got a real, single-shot .22-caliber rifle of my very own. My dad taught me how to handle a firearm, and we would shoot targets together. When I was 14 years old, I got a 12-gauge shotgun.

Would you believe I was allowed to store these guns on a gun rack over my bed? I was taught to treat every firearm as if it were loaded and to never, never point it at something I didn’t intend to shoot.

When I got my first pickup truck, it had a gun rack above the back seat and — guess what — I carried those guns openly everywhere, including to school. I never once considered pointing a firearm at another human.

I wonder what has changed over the years to get us to where we are today? What laws can we enact to change a problem that’s in the minds of people? Could it be that too many folks don’t have a relationship with God?

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township