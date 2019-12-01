Pat Cover is right (“Never thought this would happen here,” Oct. 6 Sunday LNP letter). These are scary times. In crowds, you sometimes get a weird feeling: Is a maniac with a gun out there? Also, gun-related suicide deaths made up two-thirds of the gun deaths in 2017 — another reason to keep guns from those who are depressed, and locked and unloaded.
Shootings pile up. And we complain year after year that the government does nothing. But it isn't quite true.
Congressional leaders floated more than 100 gun control proposals in the five years after Gabrielle Giffords and 18 others were shot in Arizona in 2011, says CBS News. Some initiatives were bipartisan. The public at large says it wants something done.
But powerful Republicans continue to block any serious talk about enhancing background checks or licensing gun owners, for example.
Gun control will be discussed if and when President Donald Trump approves a plan, declares Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who evidently flunked civics.
Meanwhile, much of the GOP Congress is loathe to cross a vehement minority base that demands unlimited access to zillions of weapons.
And let’s not forget gun industry millions donated to conservatives, including Congressman Lloyd Smucker. In 2017, The New York Times listed him as a top 10 U.S. House recipient of National Rifle Association contributions over his career.
Every top House and Senate recipient was Republican.
Congress has done nothing about gun violence only because key Republicans won’t let it.
Let’s assign shame where shame is due.
Alan Peterson, M.D.
Pequea Township