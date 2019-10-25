Lindsey Graham is the senior senator from South Carolina. South Carolina has a large armed services presence representing all service branches except the U.S. Coast Guard — eight bases in all, including the Marine Corps’ Parris Island and the Army’s Fort Jackson in Columbia. Needless to say, there are a lot of armed services voters and military industry supporters in South Carolina.
So why has Graham been one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters until the recent turmoil on the Syria-Turkey border? Why has the senator, a veteran Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps officer, blindly supported a draft-dodging president who never had any historical understanding or sincere support for the U.S. military? The president’s public hugging of the flag and medal-pinning ceremonies are no more than opportunistic patriotism.
U.S. soldiers and their allies have been betrayed by the president. They can’t be happy with current events, yet they took an oath, as did the president, to defend the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. They have to obey their commander in chief’s orders — whether they agree with them or not — to their death.
But Graham is concerned about being reelected by his armed services state. That’s why he has separated himself from the president’s “cut and run’’ policy. Presently, it’s more advantageous for him to love himself than to support Trump. The president has always loved himself.
Leo Rosenberger
Manheim Township