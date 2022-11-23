This is what I view as the real reason for less giving to ExtraGive: This year, it seems like the organizers decided that if you didn’t agree with what they believe, then you shouldn’t participate.

While that was the organizers’ choice, it put off some people. I’m against saying that you have to believe in a certain way to participate in something, no matter how you think.

I’m glad to see this year’s drop in donations. Maybe next year the organizers won’t push away a lot of donors. I usually give during this time, but this year I decided not to. I’ll mail my donations to those who I support.

Harold Baker

Lancaster