I see why many evangelical (radical) Christians love President Donald Trump.
Just look at how they see their God. A white man (like the one portrayed in the Sistine Chapel) with an ego so big he needs constant adoration and devotion, even when his behavior is illogical and unscientific.
They believe everything he says without question. Their God loves them until they displease him, then they’re destined for eternal punishment for questioning him.
Then there’s the radical Christian condemnation of LGBT people. Despite all evidence and scientific fact, they refuse to believe that some people are just born that way. So for any business to refuse service based on this absurd bias is the same as refusing people because of skin color.
They show outrage over abortion, yet they say little when children, who have been born, are killed in school shootings, die in the custody of our government, or are taken from their parents and put in cages.
The Bible commands us to welcome strangers, especially those running for their lives. Trump, like their God, has chosen people who look like him.
I hope that non-Christians realize that these radicals do not speak for all Christians. Followers of Jesus would welcome all people, make their burden light, let the children come to him, and love everyone without conditions.
In all the teachings of Jesus, there is little mention of homosexuals or transgender people. You must conclude that these issues weren’t important to Jesus.
Radical evangelicals worship Trump because he is just like their idea of God.
Christine Macready
West Hempfield Township