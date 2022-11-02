The John Fetterman-Mehmet Oz U.S. Senate debate was, in my view, clearly the best reason to eliminate early voting and voting by mail.

More than a half-million Pennsylvanians had already returned their ballots prior to the debate, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. How many of those who already voted for Fetterman would not have voted for him if they had viewed the debate?

While I sympathize with Fetterman’s condition, it was very clear to me that he could not put two coherent sentences together. In addition, Fetterman called Oz a liar many times, while lying himself. One need only to listen to his answer on fracking.

I believe that Fetterman is clearly incapable of serving as one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township