I’ve wanted to write about this ever since I had to get a “person with disability” placard for my card.

It states right at the top of the placard: “Important: Remove before driving vehicle.”

So why are there so many cars on the road with that placard hanging from the rearview mirror?

Doesn’t anybody know how to follow directions?

Besides, we are not supposed have anything hanging from our rearview mirror. It obstructs your vision.

Just saying.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster