A couple of hours after it was announced that former President Donald Trump had been indicted in New York, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was on Fox News almost crying and begging people to send money to an online account for Trump’s defense.

I guess they had the account set up and were waiting for the indictment to come down. Here is what I don’t get. Trump has, on numerous occasions, told us that he is a multibillionaire. Why does a multibillionaire need money from any of us?

Why? Because, once again, Trump is nothing more than a modern-day Jim Bakker, scamming those stupid enough to send him their hard-earned cash. Sadly, many will send donations to this fraud. Please don’t. How about we let this guy take care of himself for once in his life? Tell him to sell one of his properties to pay his attorneys, instead of fleecing the less fortunate.

One last thing: For those who are extra stupid, Trump is also selling T-shirts to raise money for the defense fund.

John Terlizzi

Warwick Township