It is disheartening that our country continues to be so divided.

Why, for example, does the Inflation Reduction Act have all Democrats in the U.S. Senate voting for it, and all of the Republicans voting against it?

Why are we told by our own congressman, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, that the bill is inflationary (“Smucker says bill will push inflation up,” Aug. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline), when one of the arguments for the bill is that it is anti-inflationary?

Who is misleading whom? What is wrong with a spending bill that actually includes new tax revenue to pay for it? Isn’t that being fiscally responsible? Are we not concerned about the rising national debt?

Do we, or do we not, have a climate crisis? If our congressman thinks we do, then how can he not support this bill? If he does not think we have a climate crisis, can he provide the evidence that we do not and reassure me and the rest of us that there is no climate crisis?

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D.

Lancaster Township