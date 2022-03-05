The recently released report by Amnesty International evaluating the apartheid inherent in Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in occupied territory in the West Bank elicited the usual reflexive reactions from Israel’s defenders among American mainstream media.

Responses featured in The Wall Street Journal, Politico, the New York Post and CNN have been savage, but predictable, with Amnesty International being called antisemitic without its critics actually refuting any of the points made in the report.

The fact that other human rights organizations and champions — including Human Rights Watch, Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Jewish Voice for Peace, former President Jimmy Carter and the late Bishop Desmond Tutu — have also denounced Israel’s apartheid policies receives no mention in these retaliatory attacks.

Amnesty International states that “massive seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer (and) drastic movement restrictions” are experienced daily by Palestinians living in the occupied territories and Gaza, constituting “apartheid under international law.” How many Americans would bear to live under such treatment?

Not only do our media essentially defend Israel’s apartheid policies, but Congress gives Israel nearly $4 billion annually to support its defense establishment. No other country, in my view, receives this level of favorable consideration. We criticize China for its human rights violations, but are strangely silent when it comes to Israel.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township