In “Financing politics a sticky web” (Aug. 23, Sunday LNP | Lancasteronline), Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, says he doesn’t “particularly like dark money groups,” but will continue to work with them until changes in how they can operate are made by Congress.

You know, I don’t like to eat liver, so I choose not to — even though doing so is not outlawed by Congress — because it is something that I just don’t want to do.

Maybe Sen. Corman should consider whether working with dark money groups is ethical — not just whether it is technically legal. That way, he could conscientiously advocate, as he says he prefers, “for more transparency, and ... support campaign finance laws that would increase full disclosure,” rather than collaborate with secretive fundraising by dark money organizations.

Rob Sternberg

Lancaster