I read the Sept. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Kennel owners plead guilty”) about Daniel Esh and his family and more animal cruelty charges leveled against them. I do not understand how this man and his family keep getting away with owning and breeding dogs.

The article states that this is the second year in a row that some Esh family members have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. Yet this keeps happening. The article also states, “Daniel Esh has been finding loopholes in Pennsylvania’s dog laws for at least 25 years, LNP | LancasterOnline reported in July.” How is this allowed to happen?

I thought Libre's Law was supposed to put more “bite” into the animal cruelty laws. Apparently it still does not have enough “teeth.” The fines against this family mentioned in the article seem paltry and amount to a slap on the wrist, in my view. I do not understand how this man and some members of his family are allowed to keep skirting the law and get away with it.

Law enforcement seems to have its eye on him, hence the long list of charges in the LNP | LancasterOnline article. Why is this family allowed to keep owning dogs? Who are the people buying dogs from this family? Don’t they research the breeders they are considering purchasing a dog from? Can somebody out there please explain this to me?

Bonnie Meads

Mount Joy Township