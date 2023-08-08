I am sickened by the Aug. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Lancaster Airport to get $2.6M.”

Why does our state seem to think it needs to support a viable business with customers clamoring for its product? Please let businesses sustain their products on their own merit.

Are we not working on addressing climate change? Why would the state encourage more private planes? How about we work on societal needs? Needs like housing for the homeless, drug addiction rehabilitation, resources for children and a host of other things that benefit more of us.

Tell me why I should care anymore? Government has clearly lost contact with its mission — a system of social control with the right to make laws and enforce them.

So much more could be said regarding this blatant pandering by our elected officials.

Gene Newcomer

Mount Joy