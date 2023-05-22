So the most repulsive man in almost any room demeans woman after woman and gets away with it.

He’s pathologically narcissistic, pathetically stupid, flat-out evil or all of the above, and people still flock to him.

He is found guilty of sexual abuse, and his base still wants to vote for him.

He’s just four years younger than Joe Biden, slurs words and spews nonsense, but somehow escapes the ageism hounding the president.

He shows no ability to handle criticism, and almost without fail tries to demean or destroy those he disagrees with.

He makes clear his disdain for democracy and its limits on his influence.

When confronted with his own wrongdoing, he denies and denies, then tries to frame his targets with distorted versions of the facts.

All of this has become a chaotic piece of the fabric of the lives we all have to deal with, like prisoners.

And yet some Americans right now say they would name him president.

How sick are we as a society? How lazy are we that we accept anything he spits our way as fact? What is wrong with us?

Why can’t we take the bridles out of our mouths, be adults and vote for an end to this madness that could send us to ruination?

Why can’t we stop following a bloated, bleached-blond individual who is everything most of us say we despise in a man, spit out the bit, and run toward the type of life we deserve?

Tell me why not?

Ronald Rogers

Landisville