According to a Spotlight PA article in the April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Staff report vax rates lower than prisoners”), prisoners have received a $25 incentive to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

I’m wondering if anyone can explain why prisoners are receiving an incentive, but as a veteran my insurance is being charged for mine. I have no issue having to pay for the vaccine. I just don’t understand why some who are incarcerated are being paid to receive it.

Bruce Detz

Columbia