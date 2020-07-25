“Actions speak louder than words” is my response to Stuart Wesbury’s July 11 op-ed in which he heaps praise on President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore (“National media gets it wrong on Trump’s 4th of July speech”).

If you read the speech, it easily falls into the category of run-of-the-mill patriotic oration. But in listening to Trump speak the words, as I have, the dark undertones are there to be recognized by anyone with an iota of familiarity with his rhetoric.

This is demonstrated by the Trump administration’s recent actions. The continuing demolition of the Department of Justice; tear-gassing a nonviolent crowd of protesters; commuting the sentence of Roger Stone.

And this week, Trump’s well wishes to a woman charged in connection with the sexual abuse of young girls.

What is it about Trump that commands respect? It is certainly not his handling of COVID-19, given his questioning of proven scientific data and his ignoring of public health protocols. And then there are Trump’s actions to send federal agents into American cities.

Perhaps an explanation is that Trump’s supporters find it impossible to admit that they have been snookered.

Kathleen Spencer

West Lampeter Township