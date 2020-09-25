So, local COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are at lowest level since March (“Local hospital admissions, deaths fall,” Sept. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I thought the “experts” said that opening businesses and schools would result in a huge increase in COVID-19 issues. But now “experts warn” that cold weather “could” cause an uptick in COVID-19.

Why does seemingly every COVID-19 story always have this phrase: “experts warn”? Who are these so-called experts, and why are they always warning us?

Seems to me these experts are afraid of their own shadows. How can you be called an expert when you are seemingly wrong more frequently than you are right? I’m going to start calling myself an expert in everything, because it’s a pretty sweet gig.

Steve Eisenberger

Columbia