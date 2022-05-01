In the April 17 letter “Primaries are for the parties,” the writer argued that primaries should not be open to all voters because primaries are for the political party members to choose their candidates. Absolutely! But if the primaries are to the exclusive benefit of the parties in choosing their candidates, why are all taxpayers, regardless of any political affiliation, paying for them?

The taxpayer money currently spent on the two major party primary elections could be put to much better use. It’s time to end closed, taxpayer-funded primaries; let all political parties either pay for their own primary elections or else open them up to all voters.

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl Township