Can we please dispense with the notion that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is some kind of hero?

He voted against the most recent legislation designed to provide relief to the American people (the American Rescue Plan), and he voted against confirming Merrick Garland as President Joe Biden’s choice for U.S. attorney general. In my view, Garland is eminently qualified to restore order and credibility to a Justice Department politicized by the previous administration.

In my book, Toomey is no hero.

David Fink

Rapho Township