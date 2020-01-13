On Dec. 27 on C-SPAN, I watched in disbelief as police arrested peaceful demonstrators, including teens and grandparents, standing on the Washington, D.C., Capitol steps demanding Congress take action on climate change.
What irony: The people — whose taxes pay for the building and hire and pay its occupants, who took a sacred oath to “uphold and defend the Constitution” by enacting laws that establish justice, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty — were handcuffed by law enforcement officers and charged.
Under what law will the judge, who also took an oath, prosecute these people, who were exercising their constitutional right to free speech, to peaceably assemble and to petition the government?
These demonstrators were not obstructing access to the Capitol, were not trespassing on private property, were not threatening or causing public harm, and were nonviolent and did not resist. Yet they were treated like dangerous criminals. What law did they break? Who authorized their arrest?
This is not an isolated case. Today, violations of the Constitution occur routinely in the name of “law and order.” History warns us of where this leads.
Charles B. Lane
Lancaster Township