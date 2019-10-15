It is hard to be optimistic about Hobie Crystle’s chances for district attorney in a county that has distinguished itself largely for preferring old ways, which have proven unworkable, to new ways with great potential for something better.
(Although indeed, the “new ways” are often old ideas that have not failed, they’ve just been voted down by people opposed to change.)
But I don’t think we have to keep doing everything wrong here, so I am optimistic.
What does Crystle advocate?
1. Treatment, not imprisonment, for mental health and addiction problems.
2. Saving money through smart sentencing. Quit spending $40,000 a year to jail people who are no danger to the community.
3. Commonsense probation reform. Lancaster County gives out longer probation periods than almost all other Pennsylvania counties, resulting in many people going back to jail for minor infractions. This is fundamentally unjust.
4. Ending the cash bail system. Anyone who looks at it will see how it favors the rich, while horribly disrupting the family life of the poor — holding people in jail who wouldn’t go there even if they were convicted.
I’ve heard Crystle sum it up this way: “My opponent is a Leviticus person. I’m a Sermon on the Mount person.” The old and the new, right there.
John K. Stoner
Akron