I read an article recently by Bridget Bowman, a political writer for CQ Roll Call, about an organization formed in part by U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy named “Protect the House.” It was tasked with distributing campaign finance funds to Republican House members.
Well over $100,000 of the funding was donated by Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, cohorts of Rudy Giuliani. This plan was interrupted by the legal issues surrounding these men, but one of the representatives who received funds was Congressman Lloyd Smucker (his office told LNP he returned the Fruman money).
I wonder why they chose to direct funding to Smucker?
John Guilfoyle
Washington Boro