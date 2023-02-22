Letters to the editor logo

We now know that Fox News values market share more than it values truth. As recent reports show, Fox News’ on-air talking heads were privately mocking the same fake news about the 2020 election that they continued to spew publicly, so as not to lose viewership.

Reasonable — and honest — people knew all along that the stories of election fraud were fake, but with a major news outlet continuing to broadcast these lies, is it any wonder that public trust of the media is so low?

So why would anyone continue to watch — let alone believe — Fox News? The only reason I can think of is the same reason people watch professional wrestling: for the entertainment value.

After all, those Fox News personalities certainly look the part, the matches are well-scripted and one never knows what outlandish high jinks they’re going to come up with next. So there are a lot of parallels. The fact that it is all fake is now a given. But that’s beside the point; it’s an entertaining escape from reality.

And speaking of fake news: Isn’t it ironic that the person who popularized that term has been responsible for generating more of it than all other sources combined?

Dave Healey

Manheim Township

