I found it ironic that the front-page article in the Aug. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was about whether downtown Lancaster’s businesses could recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (“Can hub of city bounce back?”). The irony is that I believe much of the recovery difficulty has been created by the reporting in your paper.

Our downtown businesses’ risk of financial failure comes almost entirely from there being too few customers to sustain them. One reason is our governor’s seemingly arbitrary rules defining distancing and maximum capacity.

The other reason is many people’s fear to go out in public. Much of that fear, in my view, has been reinforced or even created by LNP | LancasterOnline reporting. Story after story about the effects of the virus, regular listings of case counts, statistics published without appropriate context, and even front-page photos of people who died from the virus feed that fear.

Your paper’s reporting will have substantial responsibility for whatever failures eventually do occur.

John Null

East Hempfield Township

https://lancasteronline.com/business/local_business/can-downtown-lancaster-recover-from-its-covid-19-coma/article_f10acaa2-d32c-11ea-9250-f388cdcf09ce.html