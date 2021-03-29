The writer of the March 25 letter “Message for Biden voters” asked if those voters were happy with the border crisis and with the debt incurred by their stimulus checks.

I would venture to say that those voters are happy about the lack of lies and outrageously hyperbolic utterances emanating daily from an ego-driven White House that, under former President Donald Trump, was concerned far more about reelection than about running the country. And about the long-overdue attention being focused on the pandemic (rather than it being ignored as a potential political liability). And about the renewed recognition — finally — of the role of science in both disease control and the environment. And the positive role models (i.e., masks being worn) now visible in and around the White House.

Those same voters may even be happy to know that our country is trying to show some compassion —imperfect though it may be — to the desperate refugees seeking asylum from violence and other evils.

What a change from the tragic, rebellious violence that was being fostered from within just a few months ago.

Dave Healey

Manheim Township