Has President Joe Biden built back better? The latest NBC News poll finds that only 39% of Americans approve of the job he’s doing as president. Why do so many Americans “shun” him?

Here is a list of possibilities: economic devastation; historic inflation; impending recession; the Afghanistan humiliation; lack of preparation; the Russia-hoax fiction; crime escalation; border obliteration; supply chain misdirection; blue-collar impersonation; elitist identification; political intimidation; moral equivocation; energy miscalculation; campaign isolation; press conference confusion; parental rights intimidation; grocery shelves evacuation; Chinese connection; Cabinet degradation; tax-and-spend single solution; truth obfuscation; identity politics instigation; bail reform experimentation; mandates inundation; nepotistic prevarication; perpetual procrastination; constitutional incomprehension; deadly drugs proliferation; midterm vote-buying desperation; focus-group administration; global threat readiness deterioration; and societal alienation.

What do the 39% who approve of Biden see? According to the same NBC News polls, only 16% of respondents think the country is headed in the right direction. So, some of the 39% seem to possess a peculiar devotion.

Mark Bunner

East Petersburg