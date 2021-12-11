Really? Attacking a restaurant for being successful (“Traffic jam,” Dec. 9 LNP editorial about the Manheim Township Chick-fil-A)?

What happened to free enterprise? I guess that’s disappearing, along with free speech!

There is more than one entrance into The Shoppes at Belmont. Target and the other stores are big draws that create traffic, too.

Have you ever heard of the phrase “if you build it, they will come”? Amen.

Oh, just a thought: If that line was to buy the newspaper, it wouldn’t be an issue, I’m sure!

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township