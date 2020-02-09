In 1860, Florence Nightingale established the first professional nursing school at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. Following that, nursing education spread throughout the world — and most was done within the walls of hospitals where nursing students cared for the patients and took classes taught by physicians. These “diploma schools” persisted into the 1960s, when community colleges began offering an associate degree in nursing.
Gradually, most diploma schools closed. At the same time, four-year baccalaureate degrees for nurses were instituted in many universities. As a result, the nursing licensure exam may be taken by diploma, associate and bachelor’s graduates. For many decades, nursing has been embroiled in controversy over the question of the minimum level of education for entry into practice.
Since 2003, I have taught registered nurses who are working on their bachelor’s degrees in nursing. Over time, I have heard students acknowledge (some enthusiastically and others more reservedly) that this university education is worthwhile. Few courses in “RN to BSN” curriculum refine clinical skills. Virtually all of them, however, promote introspection, and I see this as a key intangible.
Reflection about their role in health care reinvigorates my students. This renewed enthusiasm for their chosen profession then provides fuel for absorbing rigorous education about the essentials of nursing research. In turn, this improves patient outcomes through implementation of research-based evidence.
Nursing is hard work; everyone wins, however, when nursing resolve is bolstered and nurses aim for the best patient outcomes. BSN education really does make a difference.
Priscilla Simmons
Manheim