I read the text of LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for readers’ ideas on how to use the roughly $106 million in relief funds that are available to Lancaster County from the American Rescue Plan Act.

I thought I would pick from the potential choices listed. But as I read the choices, I felt as if I was being asked to make what was essentially a “Sophie’s Choice.”

The question, in my view, isn’t “Which one should we choose?” It should be “Why are we being asked to make a choice?”

If there is $106 million in relief funds for Lancaster County, why isn’t it being spent? It is criminal, in my view, for that money to just be sitting there while there are so many essential needs.

I will not choose between all of this county’s essential needs!

Rhea Starr

East Hempfield Township