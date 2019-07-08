When I was offered a job to work in Canada, the country’s immigration personnel informed me that they had received my paperwork and were conducting a background check.
I was very firmly asked: “Do you understand that if you come to Canada before you are approved that your application will be denied?”
I have traveled to more than 100 countries and have never experienced as lax enforcement of border crossings as exists at our southern border.
When I graduated from college and we had a draft, about 40% of my male classmates received commissions as officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or Marines, and most others served our country in one way or another.
Now, we don’t have a draft and depend on recruiters to attract high school graduates for so much of our military. Fewer than 1% of our adults are on active duty.
Does this fact have anything to do with the disregard so many Americans have for the lack of enforcement discipline on our southern border and in other parts of our society?
Chuck Sawicki
West Lampeter Township