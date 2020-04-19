Why isn’t the government buying surplus milk from farmers and having it processed into cheese and powdered milk? And the farmers who can’t harvest crops: Have they offered an exchange of work for food rather than throw it away? Workers would get to keep a percentage of what they pick.

And food banks need so much food for the hungry. Our government should be having food canned for the needy. Put people to work, feed the hungry, stop the waste. What could be better than this?

Lucille Harrison

Warwick Township