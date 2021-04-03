Why are we messing with the clock twice a year? Why must we always get up at 6 a.m. and have our business open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.?

We can get up at any time we feel like it and open our business any time we want. It does not have to be at a certain time. Why are we ruled by the clock?

The only correct time is noon, when the sun is due south. Any other time is essentially fake. The sun is what determines the time. It would not work to open the schools at the same time all year, as it would either be too dark or too late in the day.

If we want to get the most benefit from the evening daylight, we should have the atomic clock adjust our clocks daily, so that the sun comes up every day at 6 a.m. Just think how long an evening we would have June 21.

Elvin Hoover

West Earl Township