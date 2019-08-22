Terrorists, whether domestic or foreign, need to be dealt with in the harshest way possible. You can’t praise some and vilify others. They are all equally evil, along with our present-day extremist gunmen. There’s no place in civilized society for people who terrorize with bombs or guns! Oscar Lopez Rivera, convicted Puerto Rican terrorist, rode on a float and was honored in the 2017 Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and his wife, Bernardine Dohrn, have wined and dined with progressive political elites. Then there was Patty Hearst, the terrorist socialite.
Just because you have friends in high places does not make you an acceptable terrorist — you are just as shameful as a cowardly gunman who guns down schoolchildren. Or guns down concertgoers or store shoppers.
Troy King
Lancaster