Although it has been about 14 months since he was the U.S. president, Donald Trump’s name is brought up regularly in opinion pieces and by the Democrats as the cause for everything negative that is happening in today’s world.

As a business friend said to me when Trump was president, “He cannot affect what I do, but he sure can affect the way I live.”

How is that working out for everyone under the current administration? Why are many people still revisiting the Trump presidency when, in my view, we now have an inept man in the office who quite obviously cannot manage the job? Our current guy is most assuredly affecting the way everyone lives.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata