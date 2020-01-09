The Hempfield school board just reviewed the preliminary budget for next school year (School brief, Jan. 2).
Once again, the preliminary plan calls for seeking an exemption from the state cap in school real estate taxes (4.1% vs. the 3% cap).
How can this be necessary with all the commercial property development that has gone on in the district over the last several years? The district’s tax base surely must have increased substantially.
Nationwide, the educational establishment continues to be insatiable in its desire for ever-increasing funds. Quite frankly, there is not enough money in the world to satisfy this beast.
I encourage the Hempfield school board to reduce the preliminary budget to a level that will not require an exception from the school tax cap.
Actually, with all the aforementioned commercial development adding to the tax base, I wonder why any increase in real estate taxes is necessary.
Eric E. Weis
East Hempfield Township