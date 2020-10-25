Recently, my wife and I, both in our mid-70s, went to the Giant grocery store in Ephrata. At the door, an employee noted that we had our masks on. Behind us, three young men entered without masks. The employee informed them that they could get masks at customer service, but they proceeded to walk in without obtaining masks. Walking through the store, we saw two other shoppers without masks. At checkout, I asked the cashier why they permit folks without masks. Her reply was, “We can only suggest.”

Later, we were in the Ephrata Starbucks when a couple came in without masks. (The sign on the door states “masks required.”) A barista informed them that without masks she couldn’t serve them. The man told the barista it was his right not to wear a mask, that she had to serve him and that she embarrassed him. The Starbucks manager came out and the man put on a mask. After some discussion with the manager, the couple got their drinks and left.

Why has the health of individuals become a political issue — that it’s seemingly a right for some to put others in jeopardy?

In southeastern Pennsylvania, where people loudly profess their faith, when has “looking out for your neighbor” become a “you can’t tell me what to do” attitude?

COVID-19 is a deadly disease responsible for more than 223,000 deaths in this country alone. Shouldn’t we work together rather than pushing “my right” to not wear a mask? When did all this change?

Jay Hertzog

Denver