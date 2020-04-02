Why are gun shops open? (letter) Apr 2, 2020 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print So the Pennsylvania governor closes all businesses that are not designed to sustain life but lets gun sales dealers remain open. How in the world does this make any sense?Margaret Kay Lititz Today's Top Stories Truckers passing Lancaster County feel the sting of COVID-19 through limited rest access, expected slowdown 29 min ago Lancaster County president Judge Ashworth issues further restrictions on court functions in response to COVID-19 pandemic 29 min ago Bishops, church leaders issue guidelines for Holy Week services 29 min ago 'There is a Jedi in Lancaster'; how one local group is making 700 meals a week for the homeless during COVID-19 fears 29 min ago Want to make a statement? Hang a chandelier 29 min ago COVID-19 shakes up 2020 Census. Lancaster County scrambles to prevent undercount. 29 min ago Get organized while you stay at home: 10 steps to a better bedroom 29 min ago The Latest: Israel's health minister has new coronavirus 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Covid Closings Guns Gun Stores Tom Wolf