Per a municipal brief for Mount Joy Borough on Page B7 of the Aug. 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center offers a trap, neuter and return service for cats at a cost of $125 per animal. The SPCA of York County’s service costs $20.

That difference is significant in terms of the general public’s ability/motivation to get involved. What accounts for that difference?

Rebekah Cafrelli

Mount Joy Township