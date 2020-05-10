Will someone please explain to me why the sale of alcohol is so essential during the COVID-19 pandemic? It seemed strange to me that while nonlife-sustaining businesses were ordered to close in Pennsylvania, beer distributors were allowed to stay open.

But then I read last month that Gov. Tom Wolf, while concerned about opening up the state too soon and potentially spreading the virus further, allowed some state-owned liquor stores to reopen in order to process online orders. Why? Are these stores really so important that they can open while other nonlife-sustaining businesses that are hurting financially must remain closed? Or is it because these stores are state-owned and Pennsylvania wants the revenue?

Since the stay-at-home order was imposed in our state, one of my concerns has been for people who must stay at home with someone who is an alcoholic and possibly abusive. This creates a very scary situation, one that could be fueled even further, in my view, by the abuser being able to purchase alcohol.

So again I ask: Why is the sale of alcohol so essential during this difficult time?

Donna Becker

Providence Township