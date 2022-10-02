As an ordinary American, I guess everyone knows that the United States was a collection of British colonies bolstered by the institution of slavery (1619) before it became an independent nation (1776) with the slavery states baked into the U.S. Constitution. Then, after the end of the Civil War in 1865, the law of the land was amended so that the Constitution better reflected the original intent of the Declaration of Independence.

But the Declaration of Independence is a controversial document. The majority of signers enslaved people, earning ill-gotten proceeds from their sales and enslavement. That wealth drove the Industrial Revolution in the North. And everything else continued: capitalism, three branches of government, two political parties — all affected by racism.

That is why we are divided to this day. Some white people still see themselves as superior, which is so ironic. On top of that, some white people believe, by some counterintuitive twist of fate, that they are now the victims of discrimination. In fact, white privilege gives them the incentive to think that way, just like former President Donald Trump has the incentive to lie about the 2020 election and Republicans are incentivized to believe the falsehood that the election was stolen from him.

Let’s ask white people some questions. Are you redlined on bank loans? Are you gerrymandered or Jim Crowed from being represented in Congress? Are your wages lower? Are you disciplined by incarceration at higher rates? Do you have a shorter life expectancy?

And on and on. Simply put, it seems that some white people have the idea that democracy is a conspiracy against them — even after they have oppressed Black and poor people for centuries.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster