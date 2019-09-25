Has anyone taken a serious look at the Pennsylvania Legislature’s latest tax-shifting proposal, vis-a-vis elimination of the school property tax?
Undoubtedly, it would be a blessed relief to many retirees living on fixed incomes in high-tax districts. However, retirees living in retirement homes or rental units would be hit with a 4.92% tax on their income with no compensatory reduction elsewhere.
No matter what plan is passed, our young people still have to be educated. Educational cost containment would go a long way to alleviate the problem; however, that is easier said than done.
For a senior viewing the increasingly crowded retirement home scene in this state, the plan is not without merit. Pennsylvania, as one of a dwindling number of states that do not tax retirement pensions, has become a haven, attracting retirees from nearby states. Remove that factor, and there might be more affordable retirement homes for our longtime Pennsylvania seniors.
Like everything else, it all boils down to whose economic ox is being gored. I predict, in the end, no one’s ox will be left unscathed.
John G. Grier
East Lampeter Township