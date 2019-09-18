I attended all but one meeting held by the Manheim Township commissioners regarding the proposed Oregon Village development and, while there were concerns raised about the negative impact on the lives of the area Plain people, I don’t recall any discussion of who would be responsible for cleaning up horse droppings through the residential area of site A, connecting Oregon Pike to East Oregon Road.
So, what happens next?
All new leases or deeds include a clause requiring residents to clean up, and they are gifted a large pooper-scooper upon signing?
Will the already put-upon Plain families be required to diaper their horses?
Will the developers reconsider the present plan, which includes closing off a section of East Oregon Road?
Who’ll be the first to raise a big stink?
Dianne McMahon
Manheim Township