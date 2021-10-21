The Oct. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Raising children in our society” is rather humorous. I question the intelligence of anyone making its two assumptions about raising children.

First, the writer states that we live in a primitive society that “says if you have a child, you are responsible for raising the child.” The writer sees two problems with this. Yes, having a child is a personal decision, and raising children does require a financial commitment. The writer suggests that, ideally, parents should not have to be responsible for raising their children if it results in a financial burden limiting their ability to provide a loving, nurturing home environment. Additionally, the writer states that not all parents are well-qualified to raise children

The writer’s solution: have the grandparents raise them! The parents could help provide input, but to alleviate all the “economic pressures” put on parents today, the grandparents should supervise their grandchildren’s feeding, clothing, sheltering and educational needs. After all, they have more life experience.

Sadly, this has seemingly become necessary today, with many dysfunctional families. However, after spending decades raising their own children, grandparents deserve to have the personal freedom to enjoy their senior years. It’s commendable that many have chosen to step in to help raise their grandchildren when a stable home life for those children is not possible. But to suggest raising the young should be the responsibility of more experienced seniors because parents aren’t always the best candidates is simply sad to me, if not ridiculous. It reminds me of what our current administration is doing, as it tries to convince us that the government can take care of everyone.

Audrey Miller

Manheim Township