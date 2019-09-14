I would like to know why the people in authority won’t do more to help the suffering animals in this county. There have been numerous complaints about dogs being confined in rabbit hutches (in pens off the ground in the sun); wild birds kept in wooden boxes to breed and/or for their song; and breeder dogs kept in barns with no windows and no ventilation, matted and in miserable condition.
Why isn’t more being done to help these animals who suffer from the heat, poor living conditions and freezing cold? What ever happened to humaneness? What ever happened to animal rights and protecting the animals? Animals can’t help themselves; they have no one to look after them except for the people who care enough to make sure they are being treated humanely.
The people in high-up places should help and not turn their heads, pretending that animal abuse and neglect doesn’t exist when it does.
Change the laws, toughen up the existing laws. No one should be exempt.
Martha Brown
East Lampeter Township