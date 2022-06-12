It is popular in some circles to blame President Joe Biden for the high price of gasoline these days. However, unless the oil companies are colluding and fixing prices, the price of gasoline is primarily determined by the basic economics of supply and demand.

Recently, I drove to Harrisburg on Route 283. I set the cruise control on my car at the posted speed limit of 65 mph. Driving the distance from the Manheim exit to the turnpike exit at the speed limit, I did not pass even one car. Dozens of vehicles passed me, many at excessive speeds.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, while each vehicle reaches its optimal fuel economy at a different speed (or range of speeds), gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 mph. You can assume that each 5 mph you drive over 50 mph is like paying an additional 31 cents per gallon for gas.

My fellow Americans, what if we, as individuals, leave a few minutes earlier and simply drive the speed limit? We would get better gas mileage and have a few more dollars in our pocket.

What if we, as a nation, simply drove the speed limit? Our nation would use less gasoline. Demand would sharply decrease. Prices would drop. The air would be cleaner. Fewer lives would be lost on our highways.

Perhaps it is time that we take some personal responsibility for the price of gasoline. And, driving the speed limit just might be a tangible way to love our neighbors as ourselves in these trying times.

Rev. William J. LaSalle

Penn Township