Regarding the updated squabble between the district attorney’s office and the county commissioners (“Officials’ court spat goes on,” July 25), I have to wonder: Who the heck is in charge here?
The DA projects with his fancy legal terminology that the commissioners are overstepping their boundaries. Hmm. How can anybody not wonder about the lack of transparency from the DA’s office? Why is District Attorney Craig Stedman going to a lot of trouble, refusing to open the door with this issue?
I’m a textual investigator. I study every word in this fight. And I believe the commissioners, acting on the public’s behalf, have the right to know what the DA’s office is doing with civil forfeitures. The commissioners’ authority should be as such to ask for an account of money (not just property). It’s simple: What did you get, how much, what was sold at the annual auction and what have you done with the money?
To allow a public official — anyone — to act without checks and balances dilutes our form of government, and creates an attitude of “I can do whatever I want.” Someone has to be in charge. This is not a case of separation of powers. The commissioners’ authority is above Stedman’s. And we should be allowed to see all the accounting without violating any undercover or confidential informants’ names.
What would Stedman do if elected to a judgeship? Make his own laws? Who is supposed to be in charge? That is the question.
Miguel Flores
Lancaster