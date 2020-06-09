One year from now, redistricting begins in Pennsylvania. The current system requires the two major parties to each choose two representatives to serve on the commission to draw the new maps. Those four members choose the fifth member of the commission. But if they cannot agree on the fifth member, the state Supreme Court assigns someone. The state Supreme Court is currently dominated by judges elected on a Democratic ticket.

Without redistricting reform, partisan gerrymandering will continue, this time favoring Democrats. Republicans who thought redistricting reform was a liberal plot have always, in my view, been wrong. Insisting that lawmakers adhere to criteria set out in the state constitution is a deeply conservative position, though supporters of this notion have been accused of being liberals.

Two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s registered voters of both parties want redistricting reform. The bills with the most co-sponsors that are currently in the state Legislature are House Bills 22 and 23 and matching Senate Bills 1022 and 1023. These bills are stuck in the State Government Committee and have not been given a vote.

Voters on both sides of the aisle have an interest in seeing these bills voted upon, even if they do not pass. Let’s see who wants reform and who wants to continue doing business per usual. Call your legislator to insist on a vote. Visit FairDistrictsPA.com and read “Know Before You Vote” in time for November. If they don’t want change, we do.

Patricia Rooney

Honey Brook