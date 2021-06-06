I am an older retired person who has the time and inclination to read carefully, ponder and even make suggestions. However, I do not have the desire or inclination for an active or leadership role. Hence, this writing is intended to inspire others to step forward.

I find it hard to accept the carnival-like atmosphere that characterizes the executive and legislative branches of our federal government. Our president, a genuinely likable and decent man, has seemingly laid out a path of nanny government and central management of markets and the economy.

Now, with a vice president (and potential successor) who I believe is even further down the “more government” axis, there is little likelihood of true bipartisan negotiation.

We also have an opposition party so confused and shorn of leadership that it is incapable of effective governing. And if one opens a particular door, one finds a disgraced former chief executive falsely claiming he is the rightful leader.

Where is that man or woman not beholden to special interests or a warped past to step forward and lead? A person who understands our country and its diverse people. A person who will lead by meaningful small steps. A person who can work toward a vibrant economy; care for the marginalized; stimulate the formation of a humanitarian immigration policy; view climate change through the prism of science and not emotion; and work toward true partnership relations with our allies and nonconfrontational negotiations with nations hostile to the United States.

Dr. Robert Scala

West Lampeter Township